406 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Bought by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $4,629,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN opened at $194.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $197.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

