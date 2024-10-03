Brown Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,912 SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

