Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RIO opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

