Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Price Performance
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $76.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
