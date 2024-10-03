Brown Financial Advisors Invests $117,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Brown Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

