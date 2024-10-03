Algert Global LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

