Brown Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 871 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $260.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

