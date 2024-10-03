Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $36,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

