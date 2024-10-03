Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $34,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after buying an additional 805,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 559,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,875,000 after acquiring an additional 521,767 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

