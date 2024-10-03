Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires New Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 99,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 4,586.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 685,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

First Merchants Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.02. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

