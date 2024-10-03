Brown Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,323 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,726,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. StockNews.com downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

View Our Latest Report on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.