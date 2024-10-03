Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $39,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,645,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.40.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

