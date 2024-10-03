Brown Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,401 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

