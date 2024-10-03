490 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,355,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC opened at $96.26 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

