Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $43,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RING opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.