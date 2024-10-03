Brown Financial Advisors Makes New $331,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.5 %

HQY opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

