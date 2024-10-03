JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,661 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up approximately 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $212.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.17.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

