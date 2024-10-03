JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 611.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,683,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

