JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,676,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

