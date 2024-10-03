Divi (DIVI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,047.51

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Divi has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $130,047.51 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00040359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,045,832,732 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,045,017,316.2976556. The last known price of Divi is 0.00101566 USD and is up 9.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $145,638.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

