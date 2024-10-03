Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $314.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $303.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.90 and its 200 day moving average is $292.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

