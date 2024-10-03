Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $53.07. Approximately 398,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,198,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Tempus AI Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $756,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

