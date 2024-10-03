Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $515,718.79 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00040359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,309,661 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

