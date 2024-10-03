Stock Traders Buy High Volume of EVgo Call Options (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,191 call options.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVgo stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,481,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,833. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.