Stock Traders Buy High Volume of EVgo Call Options (NYSE:EVGO)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,191 call options.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVgo stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,481,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,833. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.