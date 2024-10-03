Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.
Quantum Computing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.
About Quantum Computing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Computing
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Race for Space: 3 Small Cap Space Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.