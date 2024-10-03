Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.