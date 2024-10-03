Oasis Network Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $471.64 million and $23.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.54 or 0.03889907 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00040359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06941442 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $24,230,817.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

