Pepe (PEPE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000937 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $1,225,783,702.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.