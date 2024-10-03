Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 422,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 123,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

