Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes $67,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,995,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $126,615,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.54.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

