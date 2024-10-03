Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $62,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after buying an additional 405,288 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 358,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

