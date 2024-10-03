Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires New Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

