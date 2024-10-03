Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 2,020 Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFCA stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $51.02.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

