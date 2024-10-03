696 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHX opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $67.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

