Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 789 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.