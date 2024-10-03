7,065 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

