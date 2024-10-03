Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,522,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

