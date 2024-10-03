Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Polaris Stock Down 1.3 %

PII stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

