Kades & Cheifetz LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.