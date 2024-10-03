Kades & Cheifetz LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

