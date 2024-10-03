JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 738 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

