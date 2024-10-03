Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Holdings Increased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.