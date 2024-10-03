Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys 3,404 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after buying an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,895,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.