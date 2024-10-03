UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Lifted by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

