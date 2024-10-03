JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

