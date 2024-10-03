iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 2.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

