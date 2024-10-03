JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,721,000 after buying an additional 103,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,354,000 after acquiring an additional 464,289 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

