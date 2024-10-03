Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 8.13% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

