Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $197.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

