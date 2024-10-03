JLB & Associates Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 64.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after buying an additional 77,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 27.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 102.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $540.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $436.90 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

