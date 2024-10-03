JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 666,144 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 619,844 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,714,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,191,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $148,975,000 after acquiring an additional 787,808 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

CTSH stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

