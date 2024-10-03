CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

